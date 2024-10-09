NITI Aayog ‘responds positively’ to A.P.’s request for funds for new medical colleges

The NITI Aayog has responded positively to the Government of Andhra Pradesh’s request for provision of funds for the construction of medical colleges in the State, a release from the Department of Health, Medical and Family Welfare has said.

Health Minister Y. Satya Kumar Yadav met NITI Aayog members in New Delhi on October 9 (Wednesday).

During the meeting, the Minister also sought help in strengthening the district hospitals in the State, to which, too, the NITI Aayog members responded positively, the release added.

The YSRCP government had announced the setting up of 17 government colleges in the State. They were to be opened in three batches. The first batch of five medical colleges in Machilipatnam, Rajahmundry, Nandyal, Eluru and Vizianagaram was inaugurated the previous year. The second batch of six colleges in Paderu, Madanapalle, Adoni, Markapuram, Pulivendula and Piduguralla was to be opened for the academic year 2024-25, and the remaining in the 2025-26 academic year.

However, admissions in the second batch, which were due this year, had not taken place as they did not reportedly get permission from the National Medical Commission (NMC).

NMC findings

As per the officials in the department, the NMC team, which visited the colleges on June 24, explained to the government that they found “severe deficiency” in faculty and infrastructure such as laboratories, hostels and classrooms, which were requisite to obatin the Letter of Practice (LoP).

The Health Minister had, in a press meet on September 13, said, against the sanctioned cost of ₹8,480 crore for the 17 medical colleges, the expenditure incurred by the YSRCP government was ₹1,451 crore.

With respect to the second batch of medical colleges in particular, only ₹533 crore out of the sanctioned ₹2,425 crore was expended during the YSRCP rule, he said, adding that the government was considering Public Private Partnership (PPP) and viability gap funding to complete the colleges.

Minority welfare

Apart from this, the Minister requested the NITI Aayog to provide assistance to develop critical care blocks in the State and strengthen medical services in 15 aspirational blocks identified by the Centre.

Later, the Minister discussed the welfare of Muslims in his constituency, Dharmavaram, with Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs George Kurian.

The Centre provides assistance in the construction of Sadbhavana Bhavans, Primary Health Centres, and fishermen, and those engaged in animal husbandry. Mr. Satya Kumar requested Mr. George Kurian to ensure that the benefits reached every Muslim in the State.

