NITI Aayog never suggested fixing photo of A.P. CM on land documents, say BJP leaders

May 08, 2024 02:38 am | Updated 02:38 am IST - GUNTUR

Stating that the Central government does not have the authority to enact the land related legislations, BJP leader Lanka Dinakar said that the YSRCP government brought the Andhra Pradesh Land Titling Act (APLA) as it would be helpful for their leaders, not for the purpose of the people’s welfare.

Addressing the media at Mangalagiri on May 7 (Tuesday), Mr. Dinakar said, “The YSRCP leaders are saying that YSR Jagananna Permanent Land Rights, which is not acceptable. How can the YSRCP leaders name it like that when it comes to the property of the private individuals? If Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would give his lands to the people, then he can name it as per his wish.”

He added that the NITI Aayog suggested one thing, but Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy brought another in the Act. He said that NITI Aayog never suggested the YSRCP government to fix the photo of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy on the pattadar passbooks, title deeds and other land documents.

