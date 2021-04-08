NIT-A.P. signs MoU withYSR Horticultural University

TADEPALLIGUDEM

08 April 2021 00:56 IST

The National Institute of Technology (NIT), Andhra Pradesh and Dr. YSR Horticultural University (Dr.YSRHU) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate in undertaking investigations to explore various research and development (R&D) programmes related to horticultural technologies.

Both the institutes have signed the agreement to carry out joint research, education activities and offer guidance in students’ projects and thesis, at Tadepalligudem in West Godavari district on Wednesday.

NIR Director C.S.P. Rao, Dr. YSR Hoticultural University Vice-Chancellor T. Janakiram, NIT officials Dinesh P Sankar Reddy, T. Kuramayya, P. Sankar, T. Jagan Mohan Rao and E. Rajeswara Reddy, Horticultural University officers K. Gopal, Srinivasulu, R.V.S.K Reddy and D. Venkata Swami were among those present on the occasion.

