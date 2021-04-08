Andhra Pradesh

NIT-A.P. signs MoU withYSR Horticultural University

The National Institute of Technology (NIT), Andhra Pradesh and Dr. YSR Horticultural University (Dr.YSRHU) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate in undertaking investigations to explore various research and development (R&D) programmes related to horticultural technologies.

Both the institutes have signed the agreement to carry out joint research, education activities and offer guidance in students’ projects and thesis, at Tadepalligudem in West Godavari district on Wednesday.

NIR Director C.S.P. Rao, Dr. YSR Hoticultural University Vice-Chancellor T. Janakiram, NIT officials Dinesh P Sankar Reddy, T. Kuramayya, P. Sankar, T. Jagan Mohan Rao and E. Rajeswara Reddy, Horticultural University officers K. Gopal, Srinivasulu, R.V.S.K Reddy and D. Venkata Swami were among those present on the occasion.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 8, 2021 2:00:17 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/nit-ap-signs-mou-withysr-horticultural-university/article34267566.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY