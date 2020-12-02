NIT AP organises induction programme for newcomers

TADEPALLIGUDEM

02 December 2020 01:14 IST

Students exhorted to pursue academic excellence and creative learning

The management of National Institute of Technology (NIT), Andhra Pradesh, organised an induction programme for first year B.Tech students, who secured admission in the institution for the 2020-21 academic year, on the institute campus on Tuesday.

Board of Governors (BoG) chairperson Mridula Ramesh was the chief guest for the virtual programme. NIT AP Director, Prof. C.S.P. Rao, presided over the programme.

Advertising

Advertising

Out of 603 students who took admissions, 570 attended the induction programme and the remaining students are expected to join soon, the Director said.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Mridula Ramesh exhorted the students to pursue academic excellence, creative learning and a joyful life during their stay on the NIT campus.

She stressed on the need to pursue passion and improve skill sets that are important for the holistic development of students.

Prof. Rao congratulated the students for securing admission in the prestigious institution. He asked the students to focus on developing innovative technologies and enhancing their analytical and soft skills. Dr. P. Dinesh Sankar Reddy, Registrar in-charge, presented the milestones of the institute and campus development activities.

Dr. T. Kurmayya, Dean (Academics), briefed about various programmes offered by the institute and the department activities. Dr. G.B. Veeresh Kumar, Associate Dean (Student Affairs) explained about the added students activities, outreach, and extra curricular activities. Dr. V. Sudarshana Deepa, Dr. R. Arun Kumar, faculty and staff participated.