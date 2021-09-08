NIT AP is ‘Best Institute in South India 2021’, says a Delhi-based education think tank

VIJAYAWADA

The Centre for Education Growth and Research, a New Delhi-based Education think tank, has recognised the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Andhra Pradesh as the ‘Best Institute in South India in 2021’.

The award was presented during the 15th Rashtriya Shiksha Gaurav Puraskar ceremony held on September 7, in recognition of "outstanding and exemplary contribution of NIT Andhra Pradesh towards Education, Skill Development and Research."

Director of the institute C.S.P. Rao said after receiving the award: “NIT Andhra Pradesh has been trying to offer quality education to the students by bringing in academic and research excellence through several best practices. Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all stakeholders of the institute on this moment of pride. The challenges during the pandemic made us commit strongly for building the institute with new initiatives. The placement percentage is increasing every year due to continuous skill development programs.”

Mr. Rao said the institute had revised the undergraduate (B.Tech) curriculum from 2020-21 academic year onwards as per the guidelines of New Education Policy 2020. The faculty got attractive funding for their research work. "Currently, we are expanding our wings to make good industry linkages and international collaborations," he said, thanking the Ministry of Education for its continuous support.

NIT Andhra Pradesh is an ‘Institute of National Importance’ and is the youngest among the 31 NITs in the country. It was established in Andhra Pradesh during the academic year 2015-16.

Registrar (in-charge) Dinesh Sankar Reddy said the Director had played a significant role in building the NIT Andhra Pradesh with world-class infrastructure and amenities in record time. "We will strive to achieve many more milestones and become an institute of eminence in future,” he said.