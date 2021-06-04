NIT-AP invites applications for research programmes

Last date for applying is June 10

National Institute of Technology, Andhra Pradesh, has invited applications for its research programmes for the 2021-22 academic year. They include applications for Ph.D (both full-time and part-time) and M.S. (Research).

Candidates can log on to www.nitandhra.ac.in to fill and submit the online application form. The last date for submitting the applications is June 10. Information on the eligibility criteria and other details can be obtained from https://www.nitandhra.ac.in/main/aphd. For any queries, applicants can write to phdadmissions@nitandhra.ac.in.

NIT-AP offers B. Tech. programme in eight engineering branches: Bio-Technology, Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, and Metallurgical and Materials Engineering. It also offers M.Tech in eight specialisations.

The institute also offers Ph.D (both under full-time and part-time modes) programme in all the above-mentioned engineering branches, sciences, Humanities and Management, viz., Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, English and Management, and M.S.(by Research) programme in the above-mentioned eight engineering branches.

“Our research programmes are committed to developing innovative and sustainable technologies for industrial and societal needs. They emphasise on global learning and encourage work in inter-disciplinary projects with a wonderful learning experience,” said Director C.S.P. Rao.

Half-Time Research Assistantship (HTRA) is available to full-time scholars who are admitted to Ph.D. programmes in different departments, subject to availability as stipulated by the Ministry of Education (MoE). The recipients of HTRA are required to assist the department in academic works.

Ph.D (part-time)

These positions are open for candidates who are working on a regular basis at reputed research organisations/academic institutions/industries with a minimum experience of two years. Applicants will not be entitled to receive an institute stipend. Ph.D (part-time) positions are also open for faculty members currently working at NIT-AP on an ad-hoc basis.

For more details about the admission process, contact Dr. Tapas Paramanik, Admissions Officer, NIT-AP, by sending an email to admissions@nitandhra.ac.in.