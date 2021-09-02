NIT-AP introduces two new specialisations in M. Tech

VIJAYAWADA

The National Institute of Technology-Andhra Pradesh (NIT-AP) has introduced two new specialisations in the M. Tech course.

The classes for the first year M. Tech students started on Wednesday. This is the second batch of M. Tech students in the institute.

In addition to the six specialisation courses offered to the last year’s batch, which included Geotechnical Engineering, Computer Science and Data Analytics, Advanced Communication Systems and Signal Processing, Power Electronics and Drive, Manufacturing Engineering and Thermal Engineering, this year, students have two more specialisations to choose from — Bioprocess Engineering and Chemical Engineering — said Director of the institute C.S.P. Rao.

He welcomed the new batch into the NIT family, in virtual mode. Informing that 46 students had joined the M. Tech course this year, he urged them to think out of the box and come up with innovative projects.

Incharge Registrar Dinesh Sankar Reddy, Dean, Academic Affairs Kurmayya, Associate Dean, Student Affairs D. Veeresh Kumar and heads of all the departments participated in the programme.