NIT-AP calls for applications for research programmes

TADEPALLIGUDEM

04 June 2021 16:25 IST

National Institute of Technology (NIT)-Andhra Pradesh, has called for applications for its research programmes for the academic year 2021-22. They include applications for PhD (Both full-time and part-time) and M.S. (by research).

The candidates should visit the institute website www.nitandhra.ac.in to fill and submit the online application form. The last date for submitting the applications is June 10. Information on the eligibility criteria and other aspects can be obtained from - https://www.nitandhra.ac.in/main/aphd.

For any queries, the applicants can drop a mail to: phdadmissions@nitandhra.ac.in

The NIT Andra Pradesh offers B.Tech. programme in eight engineering branches- Bio-Technology, Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, and Metallurgical and Materials Engineering.

It also offers M.Tech. programme in eight specialisations besides a Ph.D.(both under full-time and part-time modes) programme in all the above-mentioned engineering branches, sciences, Humanities and Management, viz., Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, English and Management, and M.S.(by Research) programme in the above-mentioned eight engineering branches.

“Our research programmes are committed to developing innovative and sustainable technologies for industrial and societal needs. They emphasise on global learning and encourage to work in inter-disciplinary projects with a wonderful learning experience” said Director of the institute C.S.P. Rao.

Ph.D. full-time – stipendiary category

Half-Time Research Assistantship (HTRA) is available to the full-time scholars who are admitted to Ph.D. programmes in different departments, subject to the availability as stipulated by the Ministry of Education (MoE). The recipients of HTRA are required to assist the department in academic works.

Ph.D. (part-time)

These positions are open for the candidates who are working on a regular basis in reputed research organisations/academic institutions/industries with a minimum experience of two years. The applicants are not entitled to receive institute stipend. Ph.D.(part-time) positions are also open for the faculty members currently working at NIT Andhra Pradesh on an ad-hoc basis.

M.S. (by research) - offered only in externally sponsored mode

For more details about admission process, contact Dr. Tapas Paramanik, Admissions Officer, NIT Andhra Pradesh, email: admissions@nitandhra.ac.in