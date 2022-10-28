NIT-Andhra Pradesh terminates contract of teaching associate for ‘misbehaviour with students’

Students stage a protest on the campus on October 28

T. Appala Naidu TADEPALLIGUDEM (WEST GODAVARI)
October 28, 2022 20:35 IST

The National Institute of Technology (NIT), Andhra Pradesh has terminated the contact of a teaching associate on the charge of indecent behaviour with students in response to a written complaint by the latter.

The students staged a protest on the campus at Tadepalligudem in West Godavari district on October 28. However, they withdrew their protest after the university authorities told them that the contract of the teaching associate was terminated a week ago.

“The teaching associate was removed last week immediately after the students alleged misbehaviour. He was on the campus on Friday to complete the documentation pertaining to the termination,” NIT, Andhra Pradesh Registrar P. Dinesh Sankar Reddy told The Hindu.

