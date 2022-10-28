Andhra Pradesh

NIT-Andhra Pradesh terminates contract of teaching associate for ‘misbehaviour with students’

The National Institute of Technology (NIT), Andhra Pradesh has terminated the contact of a teaching associate on the charge of indecent behaviour with students in response to a written complaint by the latter.

The students staged a protest on the campus at Tadepalligudem in West Godavari district on October 28. However, they withdrew their protest after the university authorities told them that the contract of the teaching associate was terminated a week ago.

“The teaching associate was removed last week immediately after the students alleged misbehaviour. He was on the campus on Friday to complete the documentation pertaining to the termination,” NIT, Andhra Pradesh Registrar P. Dinesh Sankar Reddy told The Hindu.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Andhra Pradesh
Rajahmundry
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 28, 2022 8:37:54 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/nit-andhra-pradesh-terminates-contract-of-teaching-associate-for-misbehaviour-with-students/article66066172.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY