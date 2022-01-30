Nishant Kumar conducts surprise inspections

Just a day after taking charge as Commissioner of Guntur Municipal Corporation, Nishant Kumar has sent a clear signal to the staff that he meant business.

The Commissioner, along with his camp clerk, began visiting wards at 5 a.m., on a motorcycle. Mr. Kumar began by visiting sanitary muster point at Nagarampalem, and then vehicle shed and inspected the main drain-Peekala Vagu. He visited few ward secretariats interacting with environmental secretaries.

“We will be introducing the Facial Recognition System soon in order the streamline the attendance of sanitary staff. The sanitary staff should start the work by 5 a.m. everyday and ensure that the city is kept clean. We will be introducing Pin Point programme to identity vulnerable areas in the city,’’ said Mr. Kumar.