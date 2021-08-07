Nirmala Sitharaman’s visit will boost morale of BJP cadre: Gadde Baburao

SRIKAKULAM

07 August 2021 01:09 IST

Former MLA of Cheepurupalli and BJP North Andhra Development Committee convener Gadde Baburao on Friday said that the BJP would become a formidable force in North Andhra region within no time as the Union government’s schemes were being implemented effectively in the region apart from other districts of Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking to reporters in Ponduru, he said that the visit of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman would improve the morale of the cadre of the region. He reviewed arrangements for the party meeting in which she would participate after the interaction with weavers in Ponduru village.

Mr. Baburao said that the meeting would be held from 3 p.m. to 4.45 p.m. in Ponduru while urging leaders and cadres to adhere to COVID-19 protocols while participating in the meeting.

BJP leaders Attada Ravibabji and Birlangi Umamaheswara Rao said that the party would urge the Minister to establish a textile park in the district. Meanwhile, the Srikakulam district administration made all arrangements for her visit in connection with National Handloom Day celebrations. She will reach the village by 10 a.m. and interact with weavers. She is also expected to visit stalls at the exhibition. After the lunch session, she will participate in BJP meeting and return to Visakhapatnam.

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, Principal Secretary (Finance) S.S. Rawat, Collector A. Mallikarjuna, MPs G.L.V. Narasimha Rao, G. Madhavi and K. Rammohan Naidu, MLC P.V.N. Madhav, BJP State president Somu Veerraju, Chief Commissioner Customs Ramesh, DCP Goutham Shalini and Special Deputy Collector Rangaiah and RDO Penchala Kishore were among those who were at the airport to welcome the Finance Minister.