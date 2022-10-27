Nirmala Sitharaman kick-starts laying of geo-tube to prevent coastal erosion in West Godavari district

Union Finance Minister also inaugurates a water filtration facility in her adopted village in the district

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday formally launched the laying of a geo-tube on a pilot basis to prevent coastal erosion on the stretch between Pedda Mynavani Lanka and Toorpu Lanka off Narsapuram coast in West Godavari district.

The Union Minister has adopted the two villages and proposed to initiate measures for their all-round development.

Addressing the gathering, Ms. Sitharaman said, “The geo-tube technology has been developed by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Madras). The geo-tube will be laid on a pilot basis to prevent coastal erosion. The local communities should extend their support to the work as it will have no adverse impact on their everyday life.”

She promised to pursue all the proposed projects on a regular basis.

“The one-day visit is to inspect the status of the proposed works in the area. The digital community building here will soon have accommodation facility to offer training in various employment courses for women from other parts of the district,” said Ms. Sitharaman.

Drinking water

Earlier, Ms. Sitharaman inaugurated a rapid sand filter facility to provide safe drinking water to 1,110 families at Matsyapuri Grama Panchayat in Veeravasam mandal off Narsapuram coast.

She released ₹1.25 crore grant from her MPLADS fund for the facility.

State Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, BJP State president Somu Veerraju and West Godavari Collector P. Prasanthi were among those present.