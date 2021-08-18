Nirmala High School students take their plea to MLC

VIJAYAWADA

18 August 2021 00:58 IST

Tenth class students of Nirmala High School, Vijayawada, with their parents and local leaders of Student Federation of India (SFI) on Tuesday submitted a representation to the Member of Legislative Council from Krishna-Guntur Graduates’ constituency K.S. Lakshmana Rao.

The students alleged that they had been given less marks in the 10th class result released recently by the government and have been seeking justice. The MLC said the authorities concerned should look into the students’ plea as the 10th Class result was very significant for their careers. Students who were given low grades were worried that they would not get admission into good institutions.

He said officials of the Education Department should immediately address the issue and put to rest the unrest among the students.

SFI Krishna district secretary M. Someswara Rao said the school authorities had said that even the brightest of the students were given very low grades. SFI district president Koti, vice-president Ch. Venkateswara Rao and others were present.