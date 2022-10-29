Nirmala High School students distribute rice, grocery items to slum-dwellers

School headmistress Sr. Gibi Antony said rice and other grocery items would be distributed on October 31 to 150 families in another slum area

P. Sujatha Varma VIJAYAWADA
October 29, 2022 09:05 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Students of Nirmala High School distributing rice to residents of Pakeergudem in Vijayawada on October 28. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

In keeping with the tradition of observing the month of October as ‘Charity Month’, students of Nirmala High School, Vijayawada, on Friday distributed 25 kgs of rice and grocery items like oil, pulses and wheat flour among other commodities to 17 families in the Pakeergudem slum habitation. These families are the victims of a recent fire accident in which they lost their belongings.

School headmistress Sr. Gibi Antony said rice and other grocery items would be distributed on October 31 to 150 families in another slum area.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

She said the students were asked to save a fistful of rice every day at home and bring it to school on October 26, besides savings from their pocket money. Sr. Antony said students and their parents generously contributed the rice, which weighed 2,500 kg.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Vijayawada

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app