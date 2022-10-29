Nirmala High School students distribute rice, grocery items to slum-dwellers

Students of Nirmala High School distributing rice to residents of Pakeergudem in Vijayawada on October 28. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

In keeping with the tradition of observing the month of October as ‘Charity Month’, students of Nirmala High School, Vijayawada, on Friday distributed 25 kgs of rice and grocery items like oil, pulses and wheat flour among other commodities to 17 families in the Pakeergudem slum habitation. These families are the victims of a recent fire accident in which they lost their belongings.

School headmistress Sr. Gibi Antony said rice and other grocery items would be distributed on October 31 to 150 families in another slum area.

She said the students were asked to save a fistful of rice every day at home and bring it to school on October 26, besides savings from their pocket money. Sr. Antony said students and their parents generously contributed the rice, which weighed 2,500 kg.