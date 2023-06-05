NIRF Rankings: only two institutions from Andhra Pradesh figure in top 100 educational institutions

June 05, 2023 11:49 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

VIJAYAWADA

Only two educational institutions from Andhra Pradesh found a place in the country’s top 100 institutions list in the overall ranking of India Rankings-2023 by the National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF), Union Ministry of Education.

Among the southern States, Andhra Pradesh has the lowest number of institutions ranked in the top 100, while Tamil Nadu has 18 institutions, Karnataka has seven, Kerala and Telangana have four each in the overall category.

Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation University (KL College of Engineering) bagged the 50th rank while Andhra University in Visakhapatnam bagged 76th rank in the overall category, in which a total of 2,478 institutions from the country and 242 institutions from Andhra Pradesh participated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, four institutions have made it to the top 100 universities in the country. They are Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation University (28), Andhra University, Visakhapatnam (43), Sri Venkateswara University in Tirupati (60) and Vignan’s Foundation for Science, Technology and Research (75).

In the engineering colleges category too, four institutions —Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation University (44), Indian Institute of Technology, Tirupati (59), Vignan’s Foundation for Science, Technology and Research (85) and AU College of Engineering (94)— have made it to the top 100.

Nine pharmacy colleges including AU College of Pharmaceutical Sciences (22), Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management (48), Sri Venkateswara College of Pharmacy (57), Sri Padmavathi Mahila Visvavidyalayam (60), Acharya Nagarjuna University College of Pharmaceutical Sciences (63), Shri Vishnu College of Pharmacy (76), Nirmala College of Pharmacy, Mangalagiri (83), Chalapathi Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (89) and Raghavendra Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (92) figured in the top 100 list.

In the management institutions category, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Visakhapatnam has bagged 29th rank. It was followed by Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation University at 52nd place and Krea University at 74th place.

In the agriculture and allied sectors category, Acharya N.G. Ranga Agricultural University and Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University bagged the 20th and 31st ranks rspectively.

Vishnu Dental College, Bheemavaram bagged 26th rank while the School of Planning & Architecture, Vijayawada bagged 18th rank in their respective categories.

For the first time since the rankings were introduced in 2016, no college in the State figured in the top 100 list under the colleges category even as 210 colleges participated in the rankings this year.

As many as 130 engineering, 50 management, four dental and 42 pharma institutions took part in the rankings in their respective categories. No institution from the State was in the top 100 list of institutions under the medical, research, law and innovation categories.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.