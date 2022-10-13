Ninth class girl found pregnant after ‘kidnap, gang-rape’ by three youth in Vijayawada

The accused, including a minor, ‘repeatedly assaulted’ the girl in an abandoned building; one arrested

Rajulapudi Srinivas VIJAYAWADA
October 13, 2022 20:39 IST

A ninth standard girl was reportedly kidnapped and gang-raped by three youth, including a minor, in Patamata area in the city a few months ago. The accused allegedly repeatedly committed the crime in an unused building near a government school in the heart of the city.

The 14-year-old girl, an orphan, has been staying in a Child Care Institution (CCI) in Krishna district. The issue came to light when she went for a medical check-up on October 10. The doctors at Government General Hospital (GGH) confirmed that she was six months pregnant.

Following a complaint by the relatives of the victim, the Disha Mahila Police registered a case under Section 363 (Kidnap), 376 (2) (n) gang-rape and POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act-2012 and took up investigation.

They arrested one of the accused, Prakash, of Vijayawada. His accomplice, Sai, was in jail in another case, and another accused was a minor, the Disha Mahila Police told The Hindu on Thursday.

“The victim was sent for medical examination. A detailed investigation is on,” said Disha Mahila Police Station Assistant Commissioner of Police V.V. Naidu.

