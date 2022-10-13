Andhra Pradesh

Ninth class girl found pregnant after ‘kidnap, gang-rape’ by three youth in Vijayawada

A ninth standard girl was reportedly kidnapped and gang-raped by three youth, including a minor, in Patamata area in the city a few months ago. The accused allegedly repeatedly committed the crime in an unused building near a government school in the heart of the city.

The 14-year-old girl, an orphan, has been staying in a Child Care Institution (CCI) in Krishna district. The issue came to light when she went for a medical check-up on October 10. The doctors at Government General Hospital (GGH) confirmed that she was six months pregnant.

Following a complaint by the relatives of the victim, the Disha Mahila Police registered a case under Section 363 (Kidnap), 376 (2) (n) gang-rape and POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act-2012 and took up investigation.

They arrested one of the accused, Prakash, of Vijayawada. His accomplice, Sai, was in jail in another case, and another accused was a minor, the Disha Mahila Police told The Hindu on Thursday.

“The victim was sent for medical examination. A detailed investigation is on,” said Disha Mahila Police Station Assistant Commissioner of Police V.V. Naidu.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Andhra Pradesh
Vijayawada
crime
sexual assault & rape
police
investigation
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 13, 2022 8:41:33 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/ninth-class-girl-found-pregnant-after-kidnap-gang-rape-by-three-youth-in-vijayawada/article66006118.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY