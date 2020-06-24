Nine schools in Krishna face the axe

VIJAYAWADA

24 June 2020 23:21 IST

‘Action taken as the institutes have no recognition’

Commissioner of the School Education Department Vadrevu Chinaveerabhadrudu on Wednesday said nine schools which were running without any recognition were closed down in Krishna district.

In a statement, the School Education Commissioner said the department was sharing this information for parents to exercise caution while joining their children in school in the fresh academic year.

Advertising

Advertising

He said some schools were running 10th class without permission. A fine of ₹1 lakh was slapped against five such schools, criminal cases were booked against the managements and the institutions’ recognition was cancelled.

Recognition of four other schools which either did not have a playground or were using the services of unqualified teachers, had been cancelled, Mr. Chinaveerabhadrudu said.

List of schools

The following is the list of schools that were stripped off their recognition.

Ravindra Bharathi School (Balaji Nagar, Krishnalanka,Vijayawada Urban), Narayana School (Satyanaayanapuram, Vijayawada urban), Narayana School (Currency Nagar, Vijayawada urban), Chaitanya Public School (Currency Nagar, Vijayawada urban) and Chaitanya Public School at Kanuru, Penamaluru mandal were found unlawfully running 10th classes without valid permission.

The schools without basic infrastructure include Oxford School branches at Bhavanipuram, Patamata and Ramavarappadu and Ravindra Bharathi School at Kanuru, Penamaluru mandal.

Mr. Chinaveerabhadrudu said action would also be taken against Sri Chaitanya High School which was first set up at Konthampadu in Kankipadu mandal with the permission of the department but later shifted to Punadipadu in violation of the rules.