Nine persons arrested in five different offences

The city police arrested nine persons and took one juvenile into their custody in five separate cases here on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crimes) V. Suresh Babu said that in one case, a 20-year old youth named K. Premchand of JNNURM Colony in Parawada was arrested and a juvenile taken into custody for their involvement in two snatching offences under Duvvada police station limits.

On September 18, the duo snatched a gold chain from a woman at Rajeev Nagar area and fled on their two-wheeler. In another case on October 19, the duo snatched a bag from a woman near the Agnampudi toll gate.

Police recovered 11.7 grams of gold jewellery and a mobile phone from their possession.

Liquor theft

Police arrested six persons in two liquor theft cases pertaining to Kancharapalem police station limits.

In one case, six persons in order to gain easy money gained entry into a bar at Kapparada area late on September 18 night. The accused decamped with 126 liquor bottles worth ₹60,000.

Acting on a tip-off, police arrested five persons while one more person is yet to be nabbed.

In another case, police arrested P. Teja (24) of ITI junction, Kancharapalem for stealing several liquor bottles worth ₹50,000.

Gutkha and khaini

In another case, police arrested N. Venkata Suresh of Nakkavanipalem area for allegedly storing banned gutkha and khaini packets - altogether 24,000 pouches worth ₹3.60 lakh.

In the fifth case, police arrested one Satyanarayana (22) of NGGOs colony for allegedly committing theft of a gold chain in the city.