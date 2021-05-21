Nine patients being treated for black fungus in Anantapur GGH

ANANTAPUR

21 May 2021 23:19 IST

Their condition is serious, says hospital Superintendent

Nine COVID-19 patients, who, after recovering, returned to the Government General Hospital here with severe symptoms of headache, fever, pain under the eyes, nasal or sinus congestion, and partial loss of vision, were diagnosed with mucormycosis, also known as Black Fungus.

While five patients had come to the hospital on Thursday, four were admitted on Friday.

“All of them are being treated with oral drugs, as the injectable drugs, which are more effective, are unavailable anywhere in the State. These drugs are likely to reach the teaching hospitals that are designated for treating Black Fungus cases on Monday,” GGH Superintendent K.S.S. Venkateswara Rao told The Hindu.

“The condition of all the patients is serious. Lack of knowledge and awareness about the fungal infection is delaying patients from approaching the doctors or hospitals,” Dr. Venkateswar Rao said.

“Awareness needs to be created on the fungal infection as it affects the sinuses, the brain, and the lungs, and can be life-threatening in people who are diabetic, or have suppressed immunity,” he said.

Journalists vaccinated

Meanwhile, in a special drive, the district administration vaccinated 386 journalists, irrespective of their age, against COVID-19 in the district. District Collector Gandham Chandrudu formally launched the special one-day drive conducted in association with the Andhra Pradesh Union of Working Journalists.

“Six journalists have succumbed to the virus in the district in the last one month. Hence, we requested the District Collector to organise a vaccination drive for journalists in all the mandals,” union president Lakshminarayana and secretary Payyavula Praveen said.

District Medical and Health Officer Y. Kameswara Prasad was present.