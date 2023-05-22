Nine Parliamentary constituencies in Andhra Pradesh to get food processing centres

May 22, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh Food Processing Society (APFPS) is setting up nine Common Facility Integrated Production Centres (CFIPCs) in as many Parliamentary constituencies and 13 secondary millet processing units in the first phase at an estimated cost of ₹1,250 crore with the support of the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI).

An in-principle approval has been received for it from the SIDBI. A total of 26 CFIPCs are targeted to be established in the areas of food processing, horticulture, dairy, agriculture and aquaculture at a cost of ₹3,000 crore. These state-of-the-art production centres are going to be given on lease for a period of 15 years to reputed MNCs and private companies on a fixed fee towards lease rent payable to the government.

The MNCs/companies will procure raw/primary processed material from farmers, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), farmer producer organisations, Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) and Markfed at minimum support prices stipulated by the government from time to time. APFPS is setting up CFIPCs in tune with the A.P. Food Processing Policy 2020-25 for promoting MSMEs in the food processing sector, thereby adding value to agricultural produce.

The CFIPCs will be set up in nine Parliamentary constituencies. In Kadapa, the CFIPC will handle banana puree, banana powder, stem fibre products, chips and peel fertilizers, while the Kakinada CFIPC will produce mango jelly. The Hindupur unit will produce groundnut, peanut butter, oil extract, protein extract and chikki while the Anakapalli unit will produce jaggery and confectionery products. Tomato puree, whole peeled tomato and ketchup will be produced at the Nandyal CFIPC while coffee processing will be done at the Araku unit. Processing of integrated spices (grinding of all spices and making of oleoresin from chilli, turmeric, coriander, pepper and cardamom) will be done at Narasaraopet. At Rajampet, integrated fruit processing (mango, guava, papaya and pomegranate) will be done. The Machilipatnam facility will process integrated fish and shrimp.