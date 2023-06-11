HamberMenu
Nine new roads to be laid in tribal areas of Parvatipuram-Manyam district

June 11, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - PARVATIPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
A road that was laid recently between Azuru and Pandimamidi Valasa of Pachipenta mandal.

With the Forest Department granting clearance, nine new roads will be laid in the tribal areas of Parvatipuram-Manyam district. These roads will help the 1,277 people living in these remote areas during such situations as a medical emergency.

The routes include Maniga-Antijola, Nadimiguda-Gedalaguda, Dimmidijola-Kothagudem, Donkalaguda-Bhamini border, Regulaguda-Patapeddaguda and Patharangamvalasa-New Rangamvalasa.

The government would spend around ₹17.06 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana and other schemes. Parvatipuram-Manyam Collector Nishant Kumar said that 8.55 hectares of forest land would be used for laying the new roads.

The Collector said they were keen on ensuring facilities on a par with those in towns for the tribespeople. “Recently, we improved the mobile [phone] connectivity. With the laying of new roads, we can ensure electricity and other services in those areas,” said Mr. Nishant Kumar.

ITDA project officer Kalpana Kumari, Parvatipuram Manyam district forest officer G.A. Prasuna and other officials who are members of the Forest Rights Committee agreed to the laying of new roads in the identified forest stretches.

