With nine fresh cases, COVID-19 positive tally in A.P. goes up to 534

The State has reported nine new positive COVID-19 cases overnight. With this, the tally has reached 534 and 500 of them are active.
Three new cases each were reported in Krishna, Kurnool and West Godavari districts.
Twenty patients discharged
So far, Guntur reported 122 cases, the highest in the State. It is followed by Kurnool (113), Nellore (58), Krishna (48), Prakasam (42), Kadapa (36), West Godavari (34), Chittoor (23), Anantapur (21), Visakhapatnam (20) and East Godavari (17).
A total of 20 patients, including 10 from Visakhapatnam district have recovered and were discharged so far, while 14 persons succumbed to the disease across the State.
