Nine new cases reported in Kurnool district

KURNOOL

16 May 2020 20:31 IST

Fifteen patients discharged from hospitals

Fifteen patients were discharged from hospitals in Kurnool on Saturday after they tested negative twice for the virus.

Prominent among those who were discharged were former Municipal Commissioner S. Raveendra Babu, who had tested positive 16 days ago. With the discharge on Saturday, 405 have weathered the pandemic taking the discharge percentage to 66.6.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Babu said his camp clerk had tested positive for COVID-19, which prompted him also to take the test and turned out to be positive.

With nine new positive cases reported on Saturday, the cumulative total number of positive cases has gone up to 608 and of them 19 persons have died, while 184 persons are still undergoing treatment in hospitals (30.2%). The new cases came from Kurnool City (4), Nandyal Town (1); Yemmiganur (1); Kosigi (2) and Kowthalam (1), District Collector G. Veerapandian said.

Clusters redrawn

Meanwhile, the containment clusters in the district have been redrawn according to the latest positive cases getting reported and now Kurnool has 50 of them. The buffer zones have been reduced to 200 metres, while nine of them in the rural areas are likely to be denotified on Tuesday, the Collector said.

He asked people to provide information on new persons coming to the district so that a watch can be kept on them and all of them need to get medical screening done and remain in home quarantine. If they do not have a facility at their homes, they could be housed in an institutional quarantine centre close to their houses.

The Collector visited containment clusters of Dhone and Bethamcherla areas and interacted with the medical professionals and other enforcement officials.