Nine new cases in Kurnool takes tally to 584

Nine new positive cases were reported on Tuesday in the district (seven from Kurnool city and two from Nandyal), the total number has gone up to 584, but with 14 patients getting discharged on Tuesday, the total number of patients discharged has gone up to 298 against 270 patients still getting treated in COVID hospitals, while the number of deaths remained at 16.

Among those discharged on Tuesday were an 82-year-old woman and a three-year-old baby, both hailing from Kurnool city and discharged from GGH Kurnool and Shantiram COVID Hospital in Nandyal, District Collector G. Veerapandian said.

The Central team from AIIH&PH, comprising its Director Madhumita Dobe and institute professor Sanjay Kumar Sadhu Khan, visited the fever hospital and Shantiram COVID Hospital in Nandyal as part of its third day’s visit in the district on Tuesday.

The team members stressed on the need for adhering to the government guidelines to contain the spread of coronavirus. Out of the 14 persons discharged on Tuesday, nine were from GGH Kurnool, three from Viswabharathi Hospital and one each from COVID Care Centre and Shantiram Hospital.

No new cases in Anantapur

There were no new cases officially reported in Anantapur district on Tuesday as results of samples tested till 6 p.m. on the previous day were reported. The total number of positive cases remained at 142, with active cases standing at 90 and the number of persons discharged 45. Number of persons dying due to COVID remains at seven.

Meanwhile, the Koyambedu returnees now pose a big problem for the district administration and a threat of new areas coming under COVID-19 red zone.

Focus on traders with Koyambedu link

Some persons from Chennekothapalli were put in quarantine and samples sent for testing for which results were expected on Wednesday.

The district officials were actively trying to trace all those who had gone to Koyambedu in Chennai and of them 350 were contacted by Tuesday.