Nine more test positive in Guntur district

Nine more persons tested positive in the district on Wednesday taking the total number of positive cases to 50. Now, more number of people are getting tested at the COVID test lab at Guntur Medical College. Samples of as many as 138 persons were tested on Wednesday and nine of them tested positive.

District Collector I. Samuel Ananda Kumar said that lockdown would be implemented strictly and asked people to stay indoors in the last week of lockdown.

Barricading of the areas declared as red zones would be further strengthened and police personnel from APSP were being drafted for bandobast duties.

There was a scramble among people to buy essential commodities in the town as the lockdown relaxation was reduced to three hours (6 a.m. to 9 a.m.)

Out of 40 cases identified in Guntur so far, eight cases have been reported from Guntur West constituency, two each from Koretipadu and Nallacheruvu and four from Srinivasarao Thota.

Minister for Home Mekathoti Sucharita on Wednesday inaugurated the Fever Hospital and said that six isolation wards were set up at the hospital. Two hospitals in Guntur district -- NRO General Hospital and Katuri Medical College -- have been designated as COVID centres.

District Medical and Health Officer J. Yasmin said that out of 719 samples tested so far, 489 tested negative.