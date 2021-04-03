Nine more COVID deaths in A.P.

VIJAYAWADA

03 April 2021 23:56 IST

Highest single-day tally since mid-November reported

Andhra Pradesh witnessed nine more deaths due to COVID-19, the highest since December 6, in the 24 hours ending Saturday morning. During the same period, 1,398 new infections were reported. It was the highest single-day tally since mid-November.

The cumulative tally increased to 9,05,946 and the death toll reached 7,234.

Two deaths each occurred in Guntur and Nellore districts, while one death each occurred in Chittoor, Kadapa, Kurnool, Prakasam and Visakhapatnam.,

The recovery rate came down to 98.16% as 787 patients recovered in the past day leaving 9,417 cases active. The total recoveries was at 8,89,295.

The State continues to test only around 30,000 samples a day even as the positivity rate has been increasing by the day. In the past day, 31,260 samples were tested and their positivity rate was 4.47%, the highest in several months. The overall positivity rate of the 1.517 crore samples was at 5.97%.

Five districts reported more than 150 new infections amounting to 72% of the total infections reported in the state on the last day.

Guntur reported 273 new infections and was followed by Visakhapatnam (198), Chittoor (190), Krishna (178), Nellore (163), Kurnool (96), Kadapa (75), Srikakulam (51), Prakasam (48), Vizianagaram (47), Anantapur (36), East Godavari (28) and West Godavari (15).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,25,417), West Godavari (94,570), Chittoor (90,501), Guntur (78,685), Anantapur (68,545), Nellore (63,442), Prakasam (62,728), Visakhapatnam (62,274), Kurnool (61,787), Kadapa (55,977), Krishna (50,837), Srikakulam (46,847) and Vizianagaram (41,441).