Nine more arrested in Patamata murder case

The police investigating the group clash-cum-murder that took place at Patamata on May 30, arrested nine persons on Wednesday. So far, 33 persons of both the groups have been arrested in the case.
Koduru Manikanta alias Pandu and his rival Thota Sandeep allegedly attacked each other in Thotavari Veedhi, Patamata, with lethal weapons. Sandeep, who suffered critical injuries in the attack, died while undergoing treatment in a private hospital after a few hours.
Pandu and others suffered injuries in the clash and are undergoing treatment.
On Wednesday, police arrested five members of Pandu gang and four of Sandeep group.
They recovered nine blades and two bikes from their possession.
