Andhra Pradesh

Nine-month-old child dies after gulping live fish

A nine-month old baby reportedly died after gulping a small fish in the village.

The incident occurred when a couple, T. Narayana and his wife, Usha, were playing with their child Santosh Kumar in front of their house on Monday.

Their neighbour, who went for fishing in a canal, brought some live fish and gave a few to Narayana. While, Usha, was carrying the toddler in her lap, the father tried to entertain the boy by holding the fish at his mouth.

Suddenly, the fish, which was about three-inch length, slipped into his mouth and the toddler gulped it. Narayana tried in vain to pick out the fish from the child’s mouth, but soon it went in and struck in his throat, said Undi SI, Ravi Kumar.

The couple rushed the toddler to a private hospital in Akiveedu. But, doctors declared him dead.

A case under Section 174 CrPc (Death occurred under suspicious circumstances) has been registered and investigation is on.

“Doctors, who performed post-mortem on the body said the boy died due to suffocation as the fish got struck in his throat,” Mr. Ravi Kumar said.


