Nine members of gang arrested for ‘kidnapping’ gold trader in East Godavari

The police have recovered 3.5 kg gold robbed from the victim, says East Godavari SP

February 26, 2024 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

T. Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu
East Godavari SP P. Jagadeesh inspecting the gold jewellery seized from the accused, in Rajamahendravaram on Monday.

East Godavari SP P. Jagadeesh inspecting the gold jewellery seized from the accused, in Rajamahendravaram on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The East Godavari police on February 26 (Monday) arrested nine members of a gang allegedly involved in a kidnap of a gold trader and recovered 3.5 kg gold from their possession.

Addressing the media here, East Godavari Superintendent of Police P. Jagadeesh said that the gang allegedly kidnapped Balu Nathuram, a gold merchant, and his driver on the outskirts of Jangareddiguem when the duo was returning to Bhimavaram in their car on February 21.

The accused have been identified as C. Venkatesh, M. Kalyan, K. Ravi Teja, Kona Srinivas, V. Manjubabu, car driver Sk. Nagur Mirawali, V. Mohan Sai, M. Narayan Kumbakar and P. Brahmaji, all hailing from Jangareddiguem.

The gang allegedly waylaid the gold merchant on the outskirts of Jangareddiguem in Eluru district and forced them to board another vehicle. After a few hours, the gang dropped off the victims at Gammon Bridge in Rajamahendravaram after they robbed the latter of 3.5 kg gold and ₹5 lakh cash. The gang members then fled in two vehicles including that of Mr. Balu Nathuram.

“On February 26 (Monday), we traced the vehicles including the one owned by Mr. Balu Nathuram on the national highway in the Nallajerla police limits and arrested the gang members on board. The accused were on their way from Rajamahendravaram to Vijayawada,” said the SP. 

The police have registered a case and the investigation is on.

