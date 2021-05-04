Nine lakh vaccine doses will arrive by May 15: Singhal

VIJAYAWADA

04 May 2021 23:38 IST

‘Priority to those partially vaccinated’

The State will receive 9 lakh vaccine doses by May 15, and priority will be to complete vaccination of those who are partially vaccinated, according to Anil Kumar Singhal, Principal Secretary, Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, Mr. Singhal said the Central government allocated 9 lakh doses for the first half of the month, and vaccination drive would be conducted accordingly.

He said once all the 45+ people due to receive the second dose complete vaccination, first dose inoculation for the remaining in the age group would begin.

People working in the media, banks, APSRTC and other such organisations would be given priority, he said.

Mr. Singhal said that out of 21,858 oxygen beds available in the State, 20,108 were occupied. Of the 6,319 ICU beds, 5,743 were occupied. He said the government supplied 14,030 vials of Remdesivir injections to private hospitals and over 21,000 were available with the government hospitals.

He said COVID helpline ‘104’ received over 16,000 calls from the public in the past one day.

New PHCs

Mr. Singhal said the government was setting up 176 new Primary Health Centres across the State at a cost of ₹346 crore to improve infrastructure and healthcare access in the mandals where there were fewer PHCs.

He said 166 mandals had only one PHC. Apart from infrastructure, the government would also recruit over 1,400 medical personnel, including doctors, nurses and other staff. The State would spend ₹165 crore for the same every year, he said.