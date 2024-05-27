Nine killed, seven injured in three separate road accidents in Andhra Pradesh

Nine people died and seven people sustained injuries in three separate road accidents in Andhra Pradesh on May 27 (Monday).

Four members of a family were killed while a woman was injured when the car they were on board hit the road divider at high speed, jumped to the other side of the road and rammed into a lorry coming from the opposite direction at Kodurupadu village in Krishna district in the early hours of May 27 (Monday).

The deceased have been identified as Swamynathan (43), his daughter Radha Priya (14), son Rakesh (12) and a relative Gopi (24). Swaminathan’s wife Satya, who survived with injuries, was rushed to a hospital in Vijayawada.

Krishna district Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi inspected the accident spot. “Four people including two children succumbed to their injuries on the spot. The victims were travelling from Kovvur to Tamil Nadu when the accident occurred,” the SP said.

The Veeravalli police registered a case and shifted the bodies to a hospital for autopsy, said Hanuman Junction Circle Inspector A. Lakshmi Narasimha Murthy.

“The kin of the victims have been informed about the accident,” the SP added.

Meanwhile, four people died on the spot and two sustained grievous injuries when the car in which they were travelling rammed into a culvert wall near Kongaravaripalle village in Chandragiri mandal, 15 km from Tirupati, on the Tirupati-Bengaluru National Highway in the early hours of May 27 (Sunday).

The deceased hailing from Narasapuram in Indukurupeta mandal of Nellore district were on a pilgrimage. Having visited the Tirumala temple, they were going to Kanipakam temple when the accident took place.

The deceased have been identified as Samee, Seshaiah, Padmamma, and Jayanthi, all aged between 30 and 40. The injured were rushed to the SVRR Hospital in Tirupati. The police attributed the cause of the accident to reckless driving and driver’s fatigue. The bodies were shifted to a hospital for autopsy.

Farmer dead as tractor overturns

In another accident, a farmer died and four others suffered injuries when a tractor laden with mangoes overturned near the Nunna village on the outskirts of Vijayawada on May 27 (Monday).

The injured were rushed to a hospital in Vijayawada, the police said.

