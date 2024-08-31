Nine killed in rain-related incidents in Vijayawada, Guntur district

At least nine people died in Vijayawada and Guntur district following heavy rain since August 30 night (Friday) that led to landslides and floods.

ADVERTISEMENT

Five persons, including three women, died and four others were rescued with injuries from the houses that collapsed following a landslide in Sunnambattelu area in Vijayawada in the early hours of Saturday. The deceased were identified as Nagalakshmi (44), Meghana (25), and Lakshmi (45) of Vijayawada, Santosh (22) of Gudlavalleru in Krishna district, and Lalu (52) of West Bengal. The injured were rushed to a hospital, said NTR district Collector G. Srijana.

The Chief Minister, N. Chandrababu Naidu, expressed concern over the incident and announced ₹5 lakh ex gratia to the kin of each deceased. He directed officials to take measures to prevent human and property loss as further heavy rain was predicted in the next 48 hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Guntur district, a boulder fell on Nagaratnam (80) at Gandalaiahpet in the First Ward of Mangalagiri town resulting in her death. In another incident, three persons — Nadimpalli Raghavendra Rao (38), a teacher at VIVA School in Nambur, Pasupuleti Sowresh Bagh (8), a second class student, and Kondamudi Manvith (9), studying third class — died after their car was washed away in a flash flood at Uppalapadu village near Guntur city, on Saturday, said Guntur Collector S. Nagalakshmi.

Ponnur MLA Dhulipalla Narendra visited the houses of the deceased at Uppalapadu and promised to ensure ₹5 lakh ex gratia to the kin of each deceased and necessary support from the government. Expressing concern over the deaths, Union Minister Pemmasani Chandrasekhar also promised aid from the government. He appealed to people not to venture out during the floods and heavy rain.

Minister Nara Lokesh established a control room for monitoring the floods in the Mangalagiri constituency, which he represents. The government would promptly take up rescue operations as and when needed, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anitha visits Moghalrajpuram

In Vijayawada, the Home Minister, Vangalapudi Anitha, visited the landslide spot at Moghalrajpuram and enquired about the mishap. She spoke with the bereaved families and consoled them.

Local residents said that boulders rolled down and fell on the houses, located on the hill slopes near Moghalrajpuram, due to heavy rain that lashed since Friday night.

Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Rammohan Rao told The Hindu that the police retrieved the bodies from the debris and rescued those trapped in the damaged houses.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Instructions have been given to vacate the thatched and soaked houses near the hills and on the hill slopes at various locations in the city,” said the Collector, who visited the spot and monitored the rescue operation.

Among the deceased Nagalakshmi is said to be the owner of a house and the rest were tenants in four portions of the house.

Machavaram circle inspector Ch. Prakash said that victims were trapped in four houses.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The rescue operation continued till late in the evening. Sniffer dog squads of the National Disaster Response Force have been pressed into service to search for any survivors or bodies in the debris,” said Central Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police K. Damodar.

“The rescue operation has been hampered due to continuing heavy rain. We are trying to locate and save any survivors,” said a local Ramana, involved in the rescue operation.

Durga temple ghat road closed

Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvaarla Devasthanam authorities closed the ghat road leading to the Kanaka Durga temple as a precautionary measure, as a landslide occurred atop Indrakeeladri too.

Public cautioned

Meanwhile, officials sounded an alert and asked the residents of Gunadala, Moghalrajpuram, Bhavanipuram, Yenamalakuduru, Chittinagar, Kristurajupuram and other areas of the city to not stay in damaged houses as further heavy rain was predicted.

They appealed to citizens not to venture out of their homes in rain except for emergency purposes.

“We will shift the residents staying near the hills and in the low-lying areas to schools and community halls,” the Collector said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.