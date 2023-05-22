Nine Jr. NTR fans booked for ‘sacrificing’ goats during birthday celebrations in Andhra Pradesh’s Machilipatnam

May 22, 2023 02:21 pm | Updated 02:21 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Nine fans of actor Jr. N.T. Rama Rao (Jr. NTR) were booked by the Robertsonpet Police for slaughtering two goats and anointing their blood on the actor’s posters at the Siri Venkat and Siri Krishna theatre in Chemmangiripeta of Machilipatnam in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh.

The incident occurred on May 20 during the actor’s 40th birthday celebrations at the theatre which was screening the actor’s film Simhadri, a re-release for fans.

According to the first information report (FIR), the accused Siva Naga Raju Pothumudi (25) of Gudlavalleru, along with his friends Sai Kumbam, Sai Ganjala, Naga Bhushanam Dhavu, Sai Vakkalagadda, Nageswara Rao Pallapu, Dharani Yelikatla, Siva Parasa and Anil Kumar Bolla, brought two goats to the theatre and slaughtered them in the fashion of ‘sacrifice’ at religious places. Later, they lifted the decapitated bodies of the goats and spilt the blood on the actor’s posters while hundreds were cheering and capturing videos. A video of the same went viral on social media platforms.

The case was booked under Section 409 (Mischief by killing or maiming cattle) of IPC and Section 11 (1) (a) under the Prevention of Cruelty To Animals Act (PCCA) based on the occurrence report filed by Sub-Inspector G. Vasu.

A.P. State Animal Welfare Board member Tejovanth Anupoju also lodged a complaint with the Robertsonpet Police on the day of the incident. He condemned the inhuman act done by the group.

Mr. Tejovanth said that the actor himself requested fans not to resort to such cruelty against animals. Speaking at an event in 2016, Mr. Jr. NTR had asked his fans to donate food at the theatres instead of sacrificing animals.