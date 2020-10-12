Nine-hour free, uninterrupted power to farmers: Jagan

GUNTUR

12 October 2020 22:46 IST

Officials told to create awareness among farmers on electric meters

Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that the State Government is committed to providing free, uninterrupted and quality power supply to farmers for nine hours during day time, and asked the electricity department to create awareness among farmers on the benefits of electric meters.

“I want you to give wide publicity and dispel doubts over meters. Farmers should be told that the nine-hour power supply is free and they will not be required to pay anything for it. We are providing meters to ensure uninterrupted supply of power during the day, and farmers will be able to check the supply every 15 minutes. The government will credit the bill amount directly into the accounts of farmers, who, in turn, will be required to pay the amount to the Discoms. Ensure that the message is taken directly to farmers through posters at village/ward secretariats,’’ Mr. Jagan said at a review meeting of the Energy Department at his camp office on Monday.

Stating that highest priority should be given to ensuring quality, the Chief Minister said that ISI certification was mandatory in fixing transformers, meters, and, if necessary, talks should be held with EESL. The department had given training to 14,354 linemen over the technicalities of setting up meters. The officials told the Chief Minister that 97.5% feeders had been set up.

Mr. Jagan directed the officials to finalise tenders for 10,000 MW solar power supply and said that tenders would be called for after judicial scrutiny.

Minister for Energy, Forest Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, CMD, Green Energy Corporation, G. Sai Prasad, CMD of APTransco N. Srikanth, MD, APGenco, B. Sridhar and Secretary, Finance, SS Rawat were present.