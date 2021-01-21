Nine held for smoking ganja in city

The city police arrested nine persons, including a rowdy-sheeter, in two different cases for allegedly smoking ganja at isolated places, here on Wednesday.

Among them, seven are said to be below 25 years of age. All the accused were produced in court and were sent to judicial remand for 14 days.

In one case, III Town police conducted a raid at an isolated place under Three Town police station limits, where they found six persons namely D. Durga Prasad, a rowdy-sheeter (30), M. Karthik (18), T. Tirumala Rao (18), B. Siva (23), M. Vijay Kumar (18), and R. Mossayya Babu (28) smoking ganja. Noticing the police teams, they attempted to flee but were apprehended.

In another case, N. Naveen (22), Chinna (25) and K. Ramakrishna (23) were arrested while they were smoking ganja at an isolated place near the railway quarters.

‘Strict action’

Police Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha said that those caught smoking ganja will be booked and sent to remand.

“We have taken tough stance against all those who are consuming ganja, be it a peddler or a consumer. Because in most cases, all consumers ultimately graduate to peddlers,” he said.

“Two days ago, some boys were caught in Dwaraka area, who were sitting with some of their friends who were smoking ganja. In that incident, the boys were counselled and let go at their parents’ request,” Mr. Manish Kumar Sinha said.

“Parents are requested to keep a watch on their children. Strict action will be taken against those who consume or sell ganja,” he added.