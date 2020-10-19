Nine held for selling liquor procured from Yanam

KAKINADA

19 October 2020 01:14 IST

The Amalapuram police arrested nine persons for illegally selling liquor that was procured from Yanam, and for attacking a police party that went to nab them on Friday.

The nine accused persons have been identified as M. Adinarayana, P. Dhana Kumar, P. Venkata Rao, Sangani Srinu, K. Venkateswarlu, Ch. Nukaraju, Ch. Satyanarayana, K. Satyanarayana and Ch. Balaraju. The accused allegedly attacked the police party and escaped into the nearby mangrove cover on a boat on Friday.

In a press conference held on Sunday, Amalapuram DSP Masoon Basha said, “The gang of nine persons attacked the police during a raid while they were illegally selling the liquor at Pallam village, and later escaped from the police on a boat. They have been procuring liquor from Yanam in the Puducherry Union Territory and illegally selling it in villages of East Godavari district.”

As many as 397 liquor bottles have been seized and ₹39,700 in cash has been recovered from them. Police arrested the gang on Saturday and produced them in court on Sunday. A case has been registered and an investigation is on.