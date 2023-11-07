Nine held for ‘financial fraud’ of ₹170 crore in Andhra Pradesh’s Rayachoti

November 07, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - RAYACHOTI

The Annamayya district police have arrested nine persons from 9FX Global Trading Company for their alleged involvement in a financial fraud to the tune of ₹170 crore.

The company allegedly collected the sum from 1,750 investors from across Rayachoti, Tirupati and Nellore through 302 agents by promising to double the investment in 20 months. The depositors included top police personnel, government officials and teachers.

The alleged fraud came to light after a person lodged a complaint with the Rayachoti police. The arrested have been identified as Rajesh, Tirupal Reddy, Subba Reddy of Rayachoti, Rasool Sahib, Yogananda Chowdary and Anil Kumar of Tirupati. The police have launched an investigation into the case.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.