Nine held for chain-snatching

The Kakinada district police on Friday arrested nine persons, including three minors, and recovered nine gold chains in connection with 19 chain-snatching incidents reported in various districts. The seized booty is estimated at ₹9 lakh.

Kakinada SP M. Raveendranath Babu told presspersons that the nine-member gang was based in Pithapuram town and allegedly operating in erstwhile Visakhapatnam and East Godavari districts.

Six among the accused have been identified as B. Ramanjaneyulu, U. Anand Kumar, G. Sairam, K. Jogarao, B. Sankar Narayana and R.N. Durga Prasad. The three minors have been produced before Juvenile Justice Board.

The police also recovered three bikes and nine cellphones from the accused. The police registered a case and investigation is on.