  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nine harbours being built at ₹3,500 crore to check fisherfolk migration from Andhra Pradesh, says Chief Minister

Jagan lays foundation stones for 15 projects, including aqua university and fishing harbour, in West Godavari district

November 21, 2022 07:36 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - NARSAPURAM (WEST GODAVARI)

T. Appala Naidu
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy unveils a plaque marking the laying of the foundation stone for the Aqua University of Andhra Pradesh at a public meeting at Narsapuram in West Godavari district on Monday.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy unveils a plaque marking the laying of the foundation stone for the Aqua University of Andhra Pradesh at a public meeting at Narsapuram in West Godavari district on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday said that nine fishing harbours were being constructed with an outlay of ₹3,500 crore in the State to help prevent migration of fisherfolk, mostly to Gujarat. 

Marking World Fisheries Day, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy laid the foundation stones for the Aqua University of Andhra Pradesh here and ₹430 crore fishing habour proposed at Biyyaputippa in the district. 

“The ₹332-crore Aqua University of Andhra Pradesh will be India’s third fisheries university. It will offer all academic programmes from diploma to Ph.D in aquaculture,” he said. 

“The fishing harbour will be built with a 640-metre-long berth with a 2,400-metre breakwater facility for boat parking, a drying yard and a cold storage. It will serve the needs of nearly 6,000 fisherfolk,” he said.

He laid the foundation stone for a ₹1,400-crore Godavari water grid project to provide safe drinking water to 18.50 lakh people covering 1,178 villages in the Godavari and Krishna regions of the State.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stones for a ₹188-crore regulator-cum-bridge and lock across Upputeru and a ₹62-crore drinking water pipeline project. 

He inaugurated the upgraded area hospital which has been converted into a 100-bed facility and the new bus stand buildings in Narsapuram town. 

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy released ₹108 crore compensation offered by the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) to 23,458 families affected by the oil and natural gas exploration activities in Kakinada and Konaseema regions.

On distribution of pattas for 1,754 acres of land near Narsapuram, he said, “The 99-year lease of the Narsapuram Agriculture Company has expired and the land will be registered to the 1,623 farmers who have been enjoying it. The cost per acre will be taken as ₹100 for registration purpose.”

Bridge across Vasista

“The legal battle is over. The Centre has been convinced on the need for laying a bridge across the Vasista, a branch of the Godavari river, in West Godavari district. In January, tenders will be invited for its construction,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

Fisheries Minister S. Appalaraju and West Godavari Collector P. Prasanthi were among those present.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Rajahmundry / government / university

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.