Nine get jail term for drunken driving in Prakasam

April 24, 2022 20:32 IST

The courts also imposed fine on them

Those driving vehicles under the influence of alcohol can no longer get away by just paying fines, going by the trend of the jail term awarded by courts in drunken driving cases in Prakasam district.

Four persons, one in Markapur and three in Yerragondapalem, were sentenced to seven days imprisonment and were also asked to pay a fine of ₹4,000 each on Saturday for drunken driving.

Five other persons, who were also charged under sections 181 and 185 of the Motor Vehicle Act, were awarded one-day imprisonment and a fine of ₹2,000 each in Ongole.

Awarding jail terms to those involved in drunken driving will act as a deterrent and curb the menace, noted Prakasam Superintendent of Police Malika Garg.

According to the MV Act, whoever while driving or attempting to drive a motor vehicle has in her/his blood alcohol exceeding 30 mg per 100 ml of blood shall be punished with imprisonment or with fine or both.