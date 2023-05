May 19, 2023 12:29 am | Updated 12:29 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

A court in Vijayawada awarded jail term to nine men caught while driving under the influence of alcohol by the city police, on Thursday.

In special drives against drink and drive, NTR district police booked 12 persons and produced them before a court. Of them, nine men were awarded a jail term ranging from four days to 19 days and ordered to pay a fine of ₹10,000 each. The court imposed a fine of ₹10,000 each on the other three men.