Nine farm workers taken ill while spraying pesticide in paddy field of East Godavari

All have been admitted to Anaparthi Community Health Centre and their health condition was said to be stable by Sunday evening

Published - August 18, 2024 08:30 pm IST - BIKKAVOLU (EAST GODAVARI)

The Hindu Bureau

Nine farm workers have reportedly taken ill while they were spraying pesticide in a paddy field at Pandalapaka village of Biccavolu mandal in East Godavari district on Sunday.

The farmer, Sridhar Narayana Reddy, dialled for an ambulance after the workers reported illness while spraying the pesticide in his paddy field. All nine workers have been admitted to Anaparthi Community Health Centre and their health condition was said to be stable by Sunday evening.

Anaparthi MLA Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy met the workers and inquired about their health condition and treatment. In an official release, Anaparthi CHC T.R. Gurreddi and District Hospital Services Coordinator N.P. Padmasri claimed that the nine workers were out of danger health-wise.

