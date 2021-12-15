Nine died, 22 injured when APSRTC bus fell in rivulet

Bus coming from Velerupadu to Jangareddygudem, says SP Rahul Dev.

As many as nine passengers were killed when an Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) bus fell in a rivulet, near Jangareddygudem in West Godavari district on Wednesday.

The bus was coming from Velerupadu to Jangareddygudem, and about 47 passengers were travelling in the ill-fated bus, said West Godavari district Superintendent of Police (SP) Rahul Dev Sharma.

The mishap occurred when the driver took a turn, hit the railing and fell into Jalleru rivulet. The injured were rushed to Jangareddygudem Government Hospital and two of their condition is stated to be critical.

“The exact cause of the mishap is not known immediate, as driver was one among the dead. Police are searching whether any bodies were left in the bus,” said Mr. Rahul Dev Sharma, who rushed to the spot.

About five-foot water was flowing in the rivulet and five women and four men died in the mishap according to the police.