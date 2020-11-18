Nine deaths, 1,395 new cases in State

VIJAYAWADA

18 November 2020 00:09 IST

Recovery rate up to 97.21%; no fatalities in seven districts in 24 hours

The State has registered 1,395 new COVID-19 infections and nine deaths in the 24 hours ending Tuesday morning, pushing the overall tally to 8,56,159 and the toll to 6,890.

The mortality rate remained at 0.80% and the recovery rate increased to 97.21% with 2,293 more patients recovering during the period.

So far, 8,32,284 patients have recovered and only 16,985 are undergoing treatment at present.

In the last 24 hours, 66,778 samples were tested with a positivity rate of 2.09%. The positivity rate of the 92.64 lakh samples tested during the period stood at 9.24%.

Samples tested

The number of samples tested so far was equal to 17.35% of the State’s population. Also, 1.60% of the State’s population was infected.

Chittoor, Krishna and Visakhapatnam once again reported two new deaths each while Anantapur, East Godavari and Kadapa witnessed one new death each. There were no fatalities in seven districts.

Krishna district also reported the highest single-day tally of 260 cases in the last 24 hours. It was followed by West Godavari and East Godavari with 247 and 214 cases respectively.

The tally in other districts is as follows: Guntur (199), Chittoor (137), Visakhapatnam (75), Anantapur (58), Kadapa (52), Srikakulam (37), Vizianagaram (35), Nellore (32), Prakasam (31), and Kurnool (18).

The overall district-wise tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,20,785), West Godavari (90,721), Chittoor (82,286), Guntur (71,245), Anantapur (66,235), Prakasam (61,018), Nellore (60,930), Kurnool (59,972), Visakhapatnam (57,395), Kadapa (53,733), Srikakulam (45,081), Krishna (43,533) and Vizianagaram (40,330).