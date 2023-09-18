Nine-day Tirumala Brahmotsavams take off to a ceremonial start

September 18, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - TIRUMALA

‘Dwajarohanam’ was performed at the temple of Lord Venkateswara on September 18 signalling the commencement of the nine-day annual Salakatla Brahmotsavams.

The ‘Dwajapatam’ — a sacred yellow cloth bearing the imprint of Garuda — the celestial carrier of Lord Maha Vishnu was ceremoniously hoisted atop the ‘Dwajasthabam’ (flag post) inside the hill temple amid chanting of Vedic hymns by a battery of Sri Vaishnavite scholars to the beat of temple drums at the designated Meena lagnam between 6.15 p.m. to 6.30 p.m.

Also Read | DGP inspects arrangements for Tirumala Brahmotsavams

Earlier, the processional deities of Lord Malayappa and his two consorts along with Anantha, Garuda, Chakra and Viswaksena were taken around the mada streets encircling the hill shrine.

Mythology has with it that Lord Garuda goes around the temple complex extending invitations to all the celestial bodies and Rishis to take part in the event which is performed by nine other than Lord Brahma - The Creator of Universe.

Later Asthanam was organised to the deities at Tirumala Raya mandapam inside the temple.