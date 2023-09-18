HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Nine-day Tirumala Brahmotsavams take off to a ceremonial start

Mythology has with it that Lord Garuda goes around the temple complex extending invitations to all the celestial bodies and Rishis to take part in the Tirumala Brahmotsavams event

September 18, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - TIRUMALA

G P SHUKLA
G.P. SHUKLA
The colourfully illuminated temple of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala. File

The colourfully illuminated temple of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala. File | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

‘Dwajarohanam’ was performed at the temple of Lord Venkateswara on September 18 signalling the commencement of the nine-day annual Salakatla Brahmotsavams.

The ‘Dwajapatam’ — a sacred yellow cloth bearing the imprint of Garuda — the celestial carrier of Lord Maha Vishnu was ceremoniously hoisted atop the ‘Dwajasthabam’ (flag post) inside the hill temple amid chanting of Vedic hymns by a battery of Sri Vaishnavite scholars to the beat of temple drums at the designated Meena lagnam between 6.15 p.m. to 6.30 p.m.

Also Read | DGP inspects arrangements for Tirumala Brahmotsavams

Earlier, the processional deities of Lord Malayappa and his two consorts along with Anantha, Garuda, Chakra and Viswaksena were taken around the mada streets encircling the hill shrine.

Mythology has with it that Lord Garuda goes around the temple complex extending invitations to all the celestial bodies and Rishis to take part in the event which is performed by nine other than Lord Brahma - The Creator of Universe.

Later Asthanam was organised to the deities at Tirumala Raya mandapam inside the temple.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / religion and belief

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.