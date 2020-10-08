Nine-day NavaratriBrahmotsavams tobegin on Oct. 16

The nine-day Navaratri Brahmotsavams of Lord Venkateswara will take off to a religious start on October 16 with the procession of golden Tiruchi in the morning and Pedda Sesha vahanam in the night. ‘Ankurarpanam’ for the annual fete will be organised the previous evening.

The important days of the festival include Garuda Seva on October 20, Pushpaka vimanam (October 21), golden chariot (October 23) and Chakrasnanam on October 24 followed by Golden Tiruchi Utsavam in the night signalling the conclusion of the festivities.

Unlike previous Brahmotsavams, no Dwajarohanam or Dwajavarohanam will be organised this time.

TTD has already resolved to allow only a limited number of devotees to take part in the two time daily processions of Lord on various vahanams around the mada streets in strict adherence to COVID restrictions. (eom)