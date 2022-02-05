Nine COVID deaths, 3,396 new cases recorded in A.P.

VIJAYAWADA

05 February 2022 21:54 IST

Active cases stand at 78,746; 29,838 samples tested in the past day

Showing a gradual but steady decline in the number of new COVID-19 cases, the State recorded 3,396 new cases and nine deaths in 24 hours ending Saturday morning.

Two deaths each were reported from Anantapur, Nellore and Prakasam districts while Chittoor, Guntur and Kurnool districts witnessed one death each.

Advertising

Advertising

Recoveries

In the past day, 29,838 samples were tested and with this, the cumulative testing of samples in the State has touched 3,26,32,089. However, a total of 13,005 people recovered in the last 24 hours.

14,655 dead so far

The pandemic has so far claimed 14,655 lives in the State while 22,97,870 people have tested positive so far, against 22,04,469 recoveries.

The cumulative active cases stand at 78,746.

According to the data released by the Medical, Health and Family Welfare Department, East Godavari district reported the highest number of 516 cases in the past day.

It was followed by Krishna (494), West Godavari (398), Guntur (360). Visakhapatnam (281), Chittoor (252), Prakasam (240), Kurnool (205), YSR Kadapa (204), Nellore (197), Anantapur (147), Vizianagaram (56) and Srikakulam district reporting the lowest number of 46 cases.